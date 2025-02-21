Data Governance Engineer (Data Platform Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Governance Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic
Tasks in the role
- Help to establish a company-wide Data Governance center of excellence
- Work in a team of 2-3 DG engineers, reporting to the Data Team Lead
- Key stakeholders – up to 100 persons in Analytics, Senior Leadership, IT, etc.
- Contribution to company-wide Data Governance Strategy
- Code refactoring and code review for Data Gov processes
- Development of the Metadata Management framework
- Implementing Data Assets Certification
- Improvement of Data Discovery through the development of self-services (Data Catalog, etc.)
- Standardization of key metrics across the company
- Introduction of Data-related Standards & Procedures
- Unification of Data-related Processes
Who we are looking for
Hard Skills
- Data Analyst/Data Scientist/DataOps/Data Engineer/Software Engineer experience 2+ years
- SQL middle+ level
- Diagramming tools
- Project management
- Cloud Data Services (AWS, GCP, Azure)
Soft Skills
- High communication skills
- Stakeholder management (establishing positive & reliable partnerships)
- Proactivity
- Self-driven
Not required, but a plus
Business Experience
- Data Steward/Data Manager/Data Governor
- Business Analyst
- Tech Writer
Tech Experience
- Diagramming Notations
- Tableau
- Airflow or similar orchestration tool
- dbt
- BigQuery
Misc
- Certifications in Data Governance/Data/Analytics
- Understanding of GDPR, CCPA
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?