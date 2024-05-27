Data Management Analyst (Enterprise Architecture Team)

Assessing risks, ensuring mitigations, escalating issues/defects & working with technology partners to research and remediate as needed

Work with business and technology partners or subject matter professionals to document or maintain business or technical metadata about systems, business or data elements, or data-related controls and quality checks

Design and conduct moderately complex analysis to identify and remediate data quality or integrity issues and to identify and remediate process or control gaps

Control structures: Designing, building, and executing efficient and accurate control structures to assess data quality and compliance

Data profiling: Researching database structure and data elements to understand their definitions and use

Compliance: Collaborating with teams across the organization to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements (SOX)

Work with EADA leadership and development teams to establish and maintain data quality procedures, standards, and practices

Data standards: Defining how data should be stored, structured, and accessed

Serve as the EADA owner of governance groups by running ceremony meetings, communications, and change controls

Contribute to the establishment of data governance practices and develop supporting policies and procedures

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Management Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Analytics, Data Science, or Engineering

3+ years of deep technical knowledge and experience in data management, data quality, and/or data governance

Ability to translate business issues and requirements into actionable plans and to deliver against those plans

Strong understanding of data management principles and best practices

Proficient in SQL (or similar programming languages) with a thorough understanding of data and system infrastructures

Experience with data analysis, mapping, data profiling, and identifying/analyzing data anomalies

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, responsive work environment

Strong attention to detail with inquisitive and curious nature; committed problem-solver

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate with cross-functional teams and convey complex information to a non-technical audience

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience and understanding of Agile methodology

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Enterprise Architecture & Data Analytics team’s mission is to provide the business with the right data, at the right process step, in the right system, at the right time, and in the right quality at all times.

We are organized into different practices: design, deliver, analyze, governance, and quality, and we work closely with our business and IT division colleagues to deliver incremental and transformational solutions.

These three practices are split into teams, and this position would be in the Enterprise Architecture team, which is responsible for designing and aligning data, systems, and processes to create effective and efficient data flows and data storage.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.