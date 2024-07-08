Data Platform Engineering Team Lead (Data Platform Engineering Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Platform Engineering Team Lead role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.
Tasks in the role
- Leadership of the team of Data Engineers and QA Engineers to maintain and improve:
Data Architecture
Cloud Infrastructure
CI/CD
Data Pipelines / Data Modelling
Data Quality
QA practices
Monitoring & Alerting
- Team functions:
Creation Data Architecture Strategy
Improvement of Incident Management
Develop and deploy IaaC using Terraform to ensure scalable and reliable data systems
Create and manage CI/CD pipelines in GitLab for automated testing and deployment of data solutions
Design, develop, and maintain data pipelines using BigQuery, Airflow & dtb
Monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure, data pipelines, and workflows to ensure data quality and availability
Implement data models and optimize data storage, retrieval processes, and costs
Migrate existing data infrastructure & pipelines from the legacy to the contemporary solutions
Development and maintenance of ML / AI ecosystem / tools / workflows
Conduct Code Reviews for Merge Requests (80% SQL, 10% Python, 10% Java)
Collaborate with analysts, SRE, and other engineers to understand data needs and deliver data solutions
Conduct Arch Review to enable robust & flexible data architecture
Propose & drive efficiency-improvement initiatives
Track and optimize costs of data infrastructure
Crafting of QA Strategy for Analytics Division
Orchestrate Testing Activities in the Analytics Division for Dashboards, Data Transformations, Data, Requirements etc.
Definition & Delivery of Data Quality Metrics
Introduction of Automation Testing
- Biggest projects for the upcoming 6 months:
Infrastructure migration between cloud regions
Introduction of DWH 2.0
Deployment & customization of Data Catalogue & Data Lineage (could be datahub, atlas, or similar)
CI/CD improvement to downstream checks
Introduction of QA Strategy
Who we are looking for
- Hard Skills
Hands-on IaaC tools (we use Terraform)
Proficient in Version control systems (we use GitLab)
Proficient in CI/CD tools (we use GitLab)
SQL senior level (proficient in windows functions, optimizations)
Java & Python middle level
Proficient in Pipeline Orchestration, incl. Deployment, management and usage (we use Airflow, dbt)
Proficient in Monitoring & alerting (we use Grafana, Opsginie, Slack)
Task Management (we use Jira)
Documentation management (we use Confluence)
Containers (we use Kubernetes)
- Soft Skills
High project management skills: end-to-end value delivery of data projects: from business requirements gathering, through requirements clarification, requirements decomposition, clarification, to project roadmapping, prioritizing, tasks decomposition, execution, execution tracking, delegation, project communications, project closure, business value delivery
Proactiveness
Readiness to make efficient decisions by themselves with minimal micromanagement
Strategic thinking
Ability to solve high-level business problems either by themselves or by involving other teammates
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
High Communication Skills
Stakeholder Management (establishing positive & reliable partnerships)
- Experience
3+ years of DE experience (or Backend/DataScience 2+ years & DE 1+)
2+ years of experience with one of the Top-3 Cloud Providers
1+ years of experience in people management
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- Business Experience
Experience as DE for b2c SaaS
- Tech Experience
Airflow
dbt
Software engineering
API management
Tableau / Power BI
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?
