Data Engineering and QA Team Lead (Data Platform Engineering Team)

Deployment & customization of Data Catalogue & Data Lineage (could be datahub, atlas, or similar)

Orchestrate Testing Activities in the Analytics Division for Dashboards, Data Transformations, Data, Requirements etc.

Collaborate with analysts, SRE, and other engineers to understand data needs and deliver data solutions

Migrate existing data infrastructure & pipelines from the legacy to the contemporary solutions

Monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure, data pipelines, and workflows to ensure data quality and availability

Create and manage CI/CD pipelines in GitLab for automated testing and deployment of data solutions

Develop and deploy IaaC using Terraform to ensure scalable and reliable data systems

Leadership of the team of Data Engineers and QA Engineers to maintain and improve:

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Engineering and QA Team Lead role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Who we are looking for

Hard Skills



Hands-on IaaC tools (we use Terraform)

Proficient in Version control systems (we use GitLab)

Proficient in CI/CD tools (we use GitLab)

SQL senior level (proficient in windows functions, optimizations)

Java & Python middle level

Proficient in Pipeline Orchestration, incl. Deployment, management and usage (we use Airflow, dbt)

Proficient in Monitoring & alerting (we use Grafana, Opsginie, Slack)

Task Management (we use Jira)

Documentation management (we use Confluence)

Containers (we use Kubernetes)

Soft Skills

High project management skills: end-to-end value delivery of data projects: from business requirements gathering, through requirements clarification, requirements decomposition, clarification, to project roadmapping, prioritizing, tasks decomposition, execution, execution tracking, delegation, project communications, project closure, business value delivery

Proactiveness

Readiness to make efficient decisions by themselves with minimal micromanagement

Strategic thinking

Ability to solve high-level business problems either by themselves or by involving other teammates

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

High Communication Skills

Stakeholder Management (establishing positive & reliable partnerships)

Experience

3+ years of DE experience (or Backend/DataScience 2+ years & DE 1+)

2+ years of experience with one of the Top-3 Cloud Providers

1+ years of experience in people management

Not required, but a plus

Business Experience

Experience as DE for b2c SaaS

Tech Experience



Airflow

dbt

Software engineering

API management

Tableau / Power BI

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

