Data Quality Engineer (Data Platform Engineering Team)

Data Profiling: Implementation and maintenance of data profiling processes to identify data anomalies, inconsistencies, and quality issues across datasets

This is our role Data Quality Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

Hard Skills

- Data Quality Assurance experience (at least 2 years)



- SQL at an expert level



- Requirements Analysis



- Root Cause Analysis



Soft Skills

- High Communication Skills



- Stakeholder Management (establishing positive & reliable partnerships)



Experience/Understanding of

- Goals and techniques for different types of testing



- QA Monitoring & Alerting tools



- Experience with CI/CD



- Software development cycle



- Key Kanban, Scrum & Waterfall principles



Not required, but a plus

Business Experience

- Data Analyst/Engineer experience



- UI testing experience



- Work experience in SaaS companies



Tech Experience

- Python



- Jira/Confluence



- API testing



- Dbt



- Airflow or any jobs orchestrator



- YAML



- Ataccama, Great Expectations



Misc

- Test Plan crafting



- Proactivity



- QA Certification



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





