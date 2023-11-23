Data Scientist (Enterprise Solution Unit)

To collaborate with SEO Consulting team, develop custom SEO workflows for external clients to perform specific analysis to meet client needs.

Develop various tests and perform them in testing and production environments, including integration unit, regression, performance and other types of testing.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role as a Data Scientist for those who like to design, develop, test and maintain multiple machine learning-based automated repeatable SEO analysis (‘SEO Workflows’), and perform targeted data analysis assignments for external clients along with the SEO Consulting team.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's or higher degree in a relevant field such as Data Science, Computer Science, or a related discipline.

Proven experience in designing and developing data analysis workflows.

Strong programming skills, including proficiency in languages like Python and DS libraries such as pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, transformers, streamlit.

Knowledge of API integration and data collection from various sources.

Experience in conducting comprehensive testing to ensure the reliability and performance of workflows.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external clients.

Knowledge of SEO best practices and industry trends is a plus.

Python, Standard DS libraries(pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, transformers etc. ), streamlit.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.The Semrush Enterprise solutions unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically.



This time adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform that is tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and German courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.