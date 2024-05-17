Machine Learning Engineer (DS Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Machine Learning Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience as a DS/MLOps/MLE

Strong understanding of the principles of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, linear algebra

High proficiency in Python and ML stack

Experience with Docker and k8s manifests

Knowledge of SQL

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience with LLM

Experience with NLP

Experience with DVC

Experience with GitLab CI

Experience with GCP and Vertex AI

Experience in developing ETL processes with Airflow

Experience in deploying ML systems with batch/real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)

Reproducible research

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

We are a data science team responsible for supporting teams working in the SEO domain. We create internal services using machine learning, based on which other teams implement new products. Our team includes a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, three Data Scientists, and two MLOps Engineers. The workload is increasing, so we are looking for a Machine Learning Engineer.

Our stack:

Google Cloud Platform

Data Storage: ClickHouse, CloudSQL

Language: Python

Tools: Airflow, k8s, Docker, DVC, FastAPI, Catboost, Pandas

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.