Data Scientist (Honey Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Scientist for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience.

Proficiency in writing clean, maintainable Python code.

Experience with natural language processing (NLP).

Experience with open-source LLMs like LLaMa and Phi-3, and API-based LLMs such as GPT, Claude AI, Gemini.

Strong understanding of the principles of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, linear algebra.

Experience working with databases.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Proficiency with visualization tools

Experience using Docker

Ability to write tests for code

Experience conducting code reviews

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Honey team is responsible for the data science aspects of content tools such as Content Marketing Toolkit, ContentShake, and GoodContent Hub. Focusing on NLP and ML components, we work closely with other development teams to enhance product capabilities and deliver innovative solutions.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.