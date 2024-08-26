Data Scientist (AI Lab Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Scientist for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Specialized education (mathematics/physics/computer science)

Deep understanding of machine-learning algorithms and methods

Knowledge of probability theory, linear algebra, and mathematical analysis

Ability to write clean Python code

Experience with databases (SQL DBs, BigQuery)

Work experience of at least two years in a similar role

English at a B2 level or higher

Not required, but a plus

You have experience with explainable AI

You have experience with MLFlow.

You have experience with GitLab CI

You have experience with GCP and Vertex AI

You have experience in developing ETL processes with Airflow

You have experience in deploying ML systems with batch/real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)

Reproducible and well-documented research

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The AI Lab Team is part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit, which develops products for domain traffic and market analytics. The result of our work are: the AI insights for our tools and internal models. We work with a large amount of data and use machine learning in our solutions.

Some projects we want you to be a part of:

Churn prediction model

Traffic chart description

Insights about potential audience

Our stack:



Google Cloud Platform

Data Storage: BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage

Language: Python

Tools: Airflow, k8s, Docker, FastAPI, XGboost, Pandas, TensorFlow/Torch, MLFlow

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

