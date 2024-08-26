Data Scientist (AI Lab Team)
Tasks in the role
Create models to provide AI insights from traffic data
Analyze usage and predict&analyze client behavior
Conducting experiments, storing results, retraining models, quality monitoring, and alerting
Conducting code reviews
Who we are looking for
- Specialized education (mathematics/physics/computer science)
- Deep understanding of machine-learning algorithms and methods
- Knowledge of probability theory, linear algebra, and mathematical analysis
- Ability to write clean Python code
- Experience with databases (SQL DBs, BigQuery)
- Work experience of at least two years in a similar role
- English at a B2 level or higher
Not required, but a plus
- You have experience with explainable AI
- You have experience with MLFlow.
- You have experience with GitLab CI
- You have experience with GCP and Vertex AI
- You have experience in developing ETL processes with Airflow
- You have experience in deploying ML systems with batch/real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)
- Reproducible and well-documented research
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The AI Lab Team is part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit, which develops products for domain traffic and market analytics. The result of our work are: the AI insights for our tools and internal models. We work with a large amount of data and use machine learning in our solutions.
Some projects we want you to be a part of:
- Churn prediction model
- Traffic chart description
- Insights about potential audience
Our stack:
- Google Cloud Platform
- Data Storage: BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage
- Language: Python
- Tools: Airflow, k8s, Docker, FastAPI, XGboost, Pandas, TensorFlow/Torch, MLFlow
- LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google
