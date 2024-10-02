Data Scientist (Samurai Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Scientist for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience as a DS/MLE

Strong understanding of the principles of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, and linear algebra

High proficiency in Python and ML stack

Experience with LLM

Reproducible research

Responsibility and proactivity; someone who wants to achieve goals rather than just complete task

Not required, but a plus

Data visualization and presentation skills

Proficient in SQL

Experience with NLP

Experience with DVC

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

We are the Samurai team, and we’re responsible for the development and support of the Keyword Strategy Builder. Our product helps our clients to easily gather the most relevant content for their websites. We work on complex and interesting tasks with a lot of data, such as information retrieval, clustering, NLP, and so on. We widely use LLM and semantic vectors in our algorithms. Our team includes a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, 1 Frontend, 2 Backend engineers, and QA, UI, and UX designers. The workload is increasing, and tasks are becoming more complex, so we are looking for a Data Scientist.



Our stack

Google Cloud Platform

Data Storage: ClickHouse, CloudSQL

Language: Python

Tools: k8s, Docker, DVC, Pandas, sklearn, catboost

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.