Cross-Functional Collaboration: Create, preserve, and grow relationships within the organization with other departments. Work closely with finance, legal, operations, and other teams to ensure seamless deal execution and resolve any issues during the sales process

Process Improvement: Identify and implement opportunities to streamline and enhance deal desk processes and best practices

Contract Management: Review, draft, and negotiate contract terms and conditions in collaboration with the legal department

Sales Support: Assist the sales team throughout the sales cycle to meet deadlines for deal closure; build, maintain, and strengthen relationships with Account Executives, Managers and Directors. Support and collaborate with the Sales team to provide necessary documentation and training

This is our role Deal Desk Specialist for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales is desired but not required

1-2 years of proven inside sales experience

English proficient + any other European language. (depending on region)

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Highly organized and structured to drive consistent success

Strong understanding of sales processes and commercial contract management

Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills

Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy and compliance

Proficiency in CRM and ERP systems (e. G. , Salesforce, Oracle) and CPQ tools

Knowledge of the SaaS industry and subscription-based business models is a plus

The role requires higher levels of collaboration with multiple teams





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Deal Desk Specialist will play a vital role in our sales operations by managing and optimizing the deal process. This role involves working closely with the sales team, finance, legal, operations teams to ensure smooth and efficient deal flow. The specialist is responsible for handling deal structures and approvals, ensuring compliance with company policies and alignment with company goals.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





