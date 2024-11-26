DevOps Engineer (Datos Team)
At the heart of innovation, you will play a pivotal role in shaping our infrastructure and deployment processes. You will be the architect of scalable systems, ensuring our platforms are robust, secure, and ready for the future. Collaborating closely with teams across the company, you will streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and enable seamless delivery of cutting-edge solutions. This is your chance to be part of a team where your skills and creativity make a tangible impact every day.
Official Datos website - https://datos.live/
Tasks in the role
- Contribute to the design and implementation of scalable and efficient infrastructure and system architectures
- Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines to support smooth and automated deployments
- Manage cloud environments (AWS) and on-premises systems to ensure high availability and scalability
- Automate infrastructure provisioning and configuration using NixOS, leveraging its declarative and reproducible approach to system management
- Monitor and optimize systems using tools such as Prometheus and Grafana to ensure performance and reliability
- Collaborate with development teams to enhance deployment processes and address technical challenges
- Oversee operational tasks, including managing service accounts, handling licenses, and ensuring compliance with software agreements
- Maintain documentation of operational processes, account configurations, and licensing agreements for transparency and audits
Who we are looking for
- Experience in designing and managing infrastructure and architecture for scalable systems
- Proficiency in version control systems (e.g., Git) and CI/CD tools (e.g., GitHub Actions, GitLab CI)
- Basic understanding of containerization (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes) to manage a number of containers when needed
- Hands-on experience with scripting language (Bash or similar) for automation tasks
- Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS) and their services
- Experience with or a willingness to learn ClickHouse is a plus, while familiarity with Spark is a significant advantage
- Basic knowledge of networking concepts and system monitoring tools
- Prior experience in managing operational tasks, such as service accounts, licenses, or vendor tools
A bit about the team
Datos is a rapidly growing company specializing in marketing analytics and business intelligence, making it an ideal workplace for talented DevOps Engineers. We offer engaging challenges, meaningful projects, and the chance to work with experienced colleagues who are eager to mentor and support your growth.
We are part of Semrush, a global leader in digital marketing, but we operate as an autonomous, close-knit team where your contributions truly make a difference.
Our team spans Europe and Asia, and we are now seeking a skilled DevOps Engineer based in Argentina to strengthen our global coverage. Join us to make an impact where it matters most!
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
