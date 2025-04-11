As the Digital Strategist for Semrush Enterprise Solutions, you’ll be the driving force behind our brand, suite of products, and services. Your mission will be to spread a positive message about Semrush’s Enterprise Solutions, encourage adoption, and ignite enthusiasm among our target audience as we redefine the digital marketing landscape.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Product Management, Product Marketing, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience)

Passion for digital marketing

Strong ability to manage by influence

Proven track record driving customer engagement and marketplace impact

Impeccable communication and presentation skills

Deep understanding of Semrush products and the competitive landscape

Ability to connect with customers and internal teams

Passion for evangelizing Semrush’s mission and values

Not required, but a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Evangelist builds trust and executive alignment in high-value deals by addressing credibility gaps and positioning Semrush as a strategic partner. They provide thought leadership, facilitate customer workshops, and drive consensus among stakeholders to accelerate decision-making. By engaging directly with executives and internal teams, Evangelists influence product direction, advocate for feature development, and enhance Semrush’s market positioning.





Work format OFFICE: This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Work format CHOICE: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.



For US:



Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!