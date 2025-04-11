Digital Strategist
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
As the Digital Strategist for Semrush Enterprise Solutions, you’ll be the driving force behind our brand, suite of products, and services. Your mission will be to spread a positive message about Semrush’s Enterprise Solutions, encourage adoption, and ignite enthusiasm among our target audience as we redefine the digital marketing landscape.
Tasks in the role
- Enabling Sales Teams:
- Strategic Partnerships: Collaborate closely with Sales Enablement and lead Competitor Intelligence to increase win rates and streamline new employee onboarding
- Training Excellence: Develop comprehensive training materials and programs that accelerate the ramp-up time for new sales representatives
- Upsell Mastery: Create targeted materials supporting common use cases to enhance upsells, renewals, and new business
- Go-to-Market (GTM) Empowerment: Train the GTM team on the competitor landscape and equip them to effectively sell Semrush’s value across our entire product of suites (e. G. AdClarity, Datos, Insights24 etc)
- Success Metrics: Providing thought leadership to customers (e. G. Your perspective on an industry or something topical like AI), supporting large MRR deals, and being hands-on (e. G. Demonstrating a product/feature, enhancing presentations etc)
- Revenue Impact:
- Customer Insights: Engage with key customers to identify top 5% ARR insights
- Messaging Refinement: Partner with Product Marketing to ensure product messaging and positioning is consumer centric Effectiveness Measurement: Being involved with the right strategic customers at the right time, networking and building relationships through the entire GTM department
- Customer Understanding:
- Voice of Customer (VoC): Enhance customer understanding through VoC initiatives
- Churn Insights: Analyze churn rates and win rates to inform internal VoC programs
- Actionable Feedback: Engage with top 5% ARR customers for feedback and actionable insights
- Product Development Influence:
- Insight-Driven Roadmap: Influence product development using customer and market insights
- Collaboration: Develop strong relationships with the Product team to impact the product roadmap
- Success Metric: Percentage of the product roadmap specifically influenced by your input
- Feature Adoption:
- Feature Advocacy: Use your industry knowledge to provide best practices for colleagues in demos, thought leadership in presentations, and industry expertise. Collaborate with Sales Enablement and Product Education teams to promote feature value
- Churn Reduction: Implement strategies to reduce churn rate through increased feature adoption
- Metrics Integration: Integrate relevant metrics and research within Semrush to enhance product marketing strategies
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s degree in Product Management, Product Marketing, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience)
- Passion for digital marketing
- Strong ability to manage by influence
- Proven track record driving customer engagement and marketplace impact
- Impeccable communication and presentation skills
- Deep understanding of Semrush products and the competitive landscape
- Ability to connect with customers and internal teams
- Passion for evangelizing Semrush’s mission and values
Not required, but a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Evangelist builds trust and executive alignment in high-value deals by addressing credibility gaps and positioning Semrush as a strategic partner. They provide thought leadership, facilitate customer workshops, and drive consensus among stakeholders to accelerate decision-making. By engaging directly with executives and internal teams, Evangelists influence product direction, advocate for feature development, and enhance Semrush’s market positioning.
- Work format OFFICE: This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.
- Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Work format CHOICE: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
For US:
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.