Director, Analytics and Compensation (Global Customer Operations Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Director of Analytics for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
Leading a team of retention data analysts in the proactive development of reporting on key metrics, actionable insights, testing plans, and optimization recommendations.
Overseeing the data, analytics, and compensation delivery workflow of the Retention Division.
Providing constructive and timely performance evaluations.
Handling discipline and termination of retention data analyst staff in accordance with company policy.
Responsible for all aspects of retention division data strategy, analytics and reporting, and governance.
Supporting the execution of key deliverables such as Retention reporting, monthly reporting packages, Quarterly C-Suite updates, Quarterly Business Reviews, and All Hands presentations.
Responsible for ensuring Retention department compensation programs, including the design, implementation, and administration of Retention department variable compensation policies and processes.
Building models, analyzing data, creating reports, generating insights, making specific and actionable recommendations, and influencing business.
Performing detailed root cause analysis to expose critical drivers of performance that will ultimately inform strategic initiatives, goals, priorities, and performance indicators.
Interfacing with executive stakeholders to present work while meeting expectations for timelines, accuracy, quality, and overall business impact.
Collaborating regularly with Retention leadership on key “asks” to drive better efficiency in customer success automation.
Building close relationships with Retention leadership to ensure consistent coordination and buy-in on all Retention operations processes.
Partnering with customer success team leadership to optimize the effectiveness of retention processes and drive continuous adoption of forecasting methods.
Leveraging various customer success automation solutions, including Salesforce, Tableau, and other BI tools, to deliver accurate and relevant dashboard reporting.
Reviewing Retention division performance data and creating insights and themes.
Facilitating the Retention department variable compensation process, including (but not limited to) collection of recommendations, consolidation for review, and communication of approvals when the process is complete.
Who we are looking for
- A bachelor’s degree is required.
- 7-10 years experience leading an analytics team, 3+ years supporting Customer Success/Support in a SaaS or high-transaction environment.
- A proven track record of linking data and analytics to business strategy, financial performance, and operations to drive impact is highly desired.
- Ability to explain complex issues simply and intuitively and willingness to challenge assumptions, communicate limitations, and flag blind spots.
- Relevant experience identifying/defining and measuring KPIs.
- Ability to create capacity planning models for Customer Support and Customer Success.
- Proven expertise in building monthly reporting packages for C-Suite.
- Influence over compensation constructs.
- Experience in forecasting retention/churn.
- Familiarity with data storage and big-data processing; working knowledge of SQL and understanding of Management Information Systems
- Experience with exploratory data analysis, prototyping, testing hypotheses, performing root cause analyses, modeling business processes, defining metrics, and measuring business performance.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- You have experience in business transformation and process improvement.
- You can explain complex things in simple words.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start.
- Health insurance coverage.
- Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
- Corporate events.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Hobby benefit.
- Training, courses, conferences.
- English and Spanish courses.
- Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
