Director of Learning and Development (HR Growth and Development Department)

Own the design and execution of Leadership Development programs tailored for senior leaders.

Implement a structured approach for needs analysis, identifying gaps, and aligning learning initiatives with organizational needs.

Define a comprehensive framework for the measurement and monitoring of learning initiatives, enabling continuous improvement.

Lead the creation and implementation of digital design standards, ensuring content is engaging, modern, and effective.

Drive the introduction, automation, and management of learning evaluation methodologies to measure the impact of learning initiatives.

Implement a Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to elevate engagement and accessibility for all employees.

Oversee the creation and implementation of ADDIE (analysis, design, development, implementation, evaluation) standards to ensure consistency and effectiveness in learning programs.

Implement cutting-edge digital tools to enhance the overall learning experience for employees.

Oversee and manage the L&D budget, ensuring resources are allocated in alignment with organizational priorities.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Director of Learning and Development role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Education, Human Resources, Organizational Psychology, or a related field.

Proven experience (typically 10+ years) in L&D roles.

Proficiency in leveraging data and analytics to make informed decisions and optimize the learning experience.

Strong leadership and team management capabilities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Experience in L&D roles designing and delivering high-impact learning experiences (even when they are all virtual and digital).

Deep knowledge and strong on-the-job experience around learning methods, technology, LMS, and best practices.

You have a coaching certification and have practiced coaching in an organization.

You have had experience in leading L&D projects across different areas of HR, and you are able to drive conversations about learning in a pragmatic and business-oriented manner.

Experience in implementing a Learning Experience Platform.

Ability to drive the introduction, automation, and management of learning evaluation methodologies.

Expertise in designing leadership development programs for senior leaders.

Proficiency in facilitating a variety of learning solutions with a positive and energetic approach.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have Coaching Certifications (e.g. ICF).

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





