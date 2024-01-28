Director of Learning and Development (HR Growth and Development Department)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Director of Learning and Development role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.
Tasks in the role
Oversee and manage the L&D budget, ensuring resources are allocated in alignment with organizational priorities.
Set clear strategic priorities for the function.
Implement cutting-edge digital tools to enhance the overall learning experience for employees.
Standards implementation.
Oversee the creation and implementation of ADDIE (analysis, design, development, implementation, evaluation) standards to ensure consistency and effectiveness in learning programs.
Implement a Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to elevate engagement and accessibility for all employees.
Drive the introduction, automation, and management of learning evaluation methodologies to measure the impact of learning initiatives.
Lead the creation and implementation of digital design standards, ensuring content is engaging, modern, and effective.
Define a comprehensive framework for the measurement and monitoring of learning initiatives, enabling continuous improvement.
Implement a structured approach for needs analysis, identifying gaps, and aligning learning initiatives with organizational needs.
Propose and implement strategies to increase learning engagement, ensuring a dynamic and participatory learning environment.
Own the design and execution of Leadership Development programs tailored for senior leaders.
Facilitate leadership development solutions as needed to foster continuous growth among leadership teams.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in Education, Human Resources, Organizational Psychology, or a related field.
Proven experience (typically 10+ years) in L&D roles.
Proficiency in leveraging data and analytics to make informed decisions and optimize the learning experience.
Strong leadership and team management capabilities.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Experience in L&D roles designing and delivering high-impact learning experiences (even when they are all virtual and digital).
Deep knowledge and strong on-the-job experience around learning methods, technology, LMS, and best practices.
You have a coaching certification and have practiced coaching in an organization.
You have had experience in leading L&D projects across different areas of HR, and you are able to drive conversations about learning in a pragmatic and business-oriented manner.
Experience in implementing a Learning Experience Platform.
Ability to drive the introduction, automation, and management of learning evaluation methodologies.
Expertise in designing leadership development programs for senior leaders.
Proficiency in facilitating a variety of learning solutions with a positive and energetic approach.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have Coaching Certifications (e.g. ICF).
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Spanish courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
