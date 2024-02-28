Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role as Director of Sales (EMEA) for goal- and success-oriented people.

Who we are looking for

Highly motivated self-starter with the ability to work in complex environments.

Proven history of working well in global teams across an organization.

Five plus years of sales leadership and management experience, with two of those as second-line.

Demonstrated success in building and leading teams selling in Mid-Market and Enterprise SaaS environments.

Experience in hiring, coaching, and developing a geographically distributed team and managing in a virtual environment.

Analytical mindset and approach to sales leadership.

In addition to English as a second language, we prefer: French, German, or Dutch.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.

Strong People Management: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization.

High Standards: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly driving for excellence in all aspects of work.

Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution: Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.

Innovation Mindset: Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement.

Ambitious and Conviction-Driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction.

Results-oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.

Inspirational Leadership: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Director of Sales is a key leadership position responsible for driving sales growth and developing a high-performing sales organization in the EMEA region. This role reports directly to the Vice President of Sales for EMEA & APAC and will play a critical role in driving revenue generation, building GTM infrastructure, and building a high-performance culture.

The ideal candidate for the Director of sales role is an experienced second-line sales leader known for their ability to attract and nurture top talent. They have a proven track record of achieving outstanding sales results, collaborating effectively across functions, and effectively advocating for client needs to the product organization. This candidate possesses exceptional analytical thinking skills and likely comes from a prominent online firm or technology-enabled organization. They have a strong history of developing and implementing successful sales strategies, tactics, plans, processes, systems, and programs.

If you are an accomplished sales leader with these qualifications and are seeking a challenging and rewarding opportunity, we invite you to apply for the Director of Sales position. Join our team and contribute to our continued success as we lead the industry with our innovative solutions.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

Language courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.