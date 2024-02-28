Director of Sales (EMEA)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role as Director of Sales (EMEA) for goal- and success-oriented people.
Tasks in the role
Build a high-performance, input-driven team
- Start with a team of 4-5 managers and 40+ reps. Continue to grow and expand this team by hiring additional leadership members and individual contributors.
- Attract, hire, and retain top sales talent.
- Provide effective mentoring and coaching to direct reports and enable them to coach their teams.
- Foster skill development and cultivate a strong talent pipeline within the team.
- Develop and execute strategic plans for sales revenue, territories, accounts, and individual sales representatives.
- Implement sales programs and tools to enhance performance and productivity.
Drive significant revenue growth
- Formulate a country & segment coverage strategy specifically for key EMEA markets.
- Create a plan to expand our customers across our product base and platform. This plan should focus on client needs and solving problems through our offerings.
- Lead the sales management process and actively contribute to driving sales and generating new business opportunities.
- Build upon past successes to further expand revenue opportunities.
Promote product innovation by understanding customer and industry trends and representing them within Semrush to deliver a compelling value proposition
- Collaborate with Semrush's product and operations team to shape country, vertical, segment, and product development strategies.
- Work closely with internal teams to provide the necessary infrastructure, tools, training, and support required for the success of the EMEA sales team
Who we are looking for
- Highly motivated self-starter with the ability to work in complex environments.
- Proven history of working well in global teams across an organization.
- Five plus years of sales leadership and management experience, with two of those as second-line.
- Demonstrated success in building and leading teams selling in Mid-Market and Enterprise SaaS environments.
- Experience in hiring, coaching, and developing a geographically distributed team and managing in a virtual environment.
- Analytical mindset and approach to sales leadership.
- In addition to English as a second language, we prefer: French, German, or Dutch.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.
- Strong People Management: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization.
- High Standards: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly driving for excellence in all aspects of work.
- Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution: Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.
- Innovation Mindset: Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement.
- Ambitious and Conviction-Driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction.
- Results-oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.
- Inspirational Leadership: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Director of Sales is a key leadership position responsible for driving sales growth and developing a high-performing sales organization in the EMEA region. This role reports directly to the Vice President of Sales for EMEA & APAC and will play a critical role in driving revenue generation, building GTM infrastructure, and building a high-performance culture.
The ideal candidate for the Director of sales role is an experienced second-line sales leader known for their ability to attract and nurture top talent. They have a proven track record of achieving outstanding sales results, collaborating effectively across functions, and effectively advocating for client needs to the product organization. This candidate possesses exceptional analytical thinking skills and likely comes from a prominent online firm or technology-enabled organization. They have a strong history of developing and implementing successful sales strategies, tactics, plans, processes, systems, and programs.
If you are an accomplished sales leader with these qualifications and are seeking a challenging and rewarding opportunity, we invite you to apply for the Director of Sales position. Join our team and contribute to our continued success as we lead the industry with our innovative solutions.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Flexible working day start.
- Health insurance coverage (up to 120 eur/month).
- Working from a modern co-working space (or working from home).
- Commuting expense coverage - NL Business Card.
- Corporate events.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Hobby benefit.
- Training, courses, conferences.
- English and Dutch courses.
- Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs