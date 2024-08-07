Head of Sales, Mid-Market Americas (Mid Market Sales Team)
Hi there! We are Semrush, the global leader in online visibility management, empowering some of the world’s largest enterprises to achieve measurable results in search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content marketing, social media, and competitive research campaigns.
Some numbers from our Q2 earnings:
ARR 25% Growth YoY
Large customers 37% Growth YoY
Over 116k Paying customers and we’re just getting started!
Over 1.1 Million Freemium users
The ideal candidate for this role is an experienced Second-Line sales leader known for their ability to attract and nurture top talent. They have a proven track record of achieving outstanding sales results, collaborating effectively across functions, and effectively advocating for client needs to the product organization. This candidate possesses exceptional analytical thinking skills and likely comes from a prominent online firm or technology-enabled organization. They have a strong history of developing and implementing successful sales strategies, tactics, plans, processes, systems, and programs.
Tasks in the Role:
Build a high-performance, input-driven team
Start with a team of 4 managers and 30+ reps covering the Mid-Market sales segment. Continue to attract, hire, enable and retain top sales talent.
Provide effective mentoring and coaching to direct reports and sales representatives.
Foster skill development and cultivate a strong talent pipeline within the team.
Develop and execute strategic plans for sales revenue, territories, accounts, and individual sales representatives.
Implement sales programs and tools to enhance pipeline, productivity and throughput.
Provide detailed and accurate sales forecasting.
Drive significant revenue growth
Formulate a country and regional coverage strategy specifically for the US & Canada Markets.
Maintain key customer relationships while developing and implementing strategies for growing the company's Mid-Market customer base. This plan should focus on client needs and solving business impacting problems through our offerings.
Lead the sales management process and actively contribute to driving customer expansion while concurrently generating new business opportunities.
Build upon past successes to further expand revenue opportunities.
Create and enhance value-based, customer outcome-focused sales motions.
Strong negotiating skills and ability to structure strategic partnerships.
Promote product innovation by understanding customer and industry trends, and representing them within Semrush to deliver a compelling value proposition
Collaborate with Semrush's HR, Product, finance, analytics, marketing and operations team to shape country, vertical, segment, and product development strategies.
Work closely with internal teams to provide the necessary infrastructure, tools, training, and support required for the success of the North American sales team.
Who we are looking for:
Highly motivated self-starter with the ability to work to deadlines.
Excellent oral, written, and presentation communication skills.
Proven history of working well in global teams across a highly matrix organization.
5+ years of Saas sales leadership and management experience, with 2 of those as a second-line leader.
Demonstrated success in building and leading teams selling in high velocity Mid-Market and Enterprise SaaS environments.
Experience in hiring, coaching, and developing a geographically distributed team and managing in a virtual environment.
Analytical mindset and approach to sales leadership.
Proven track record of building satisfied, loyal and reference-able customers.
Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.
Strong People Management: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization.
High Standards: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly driving for excellence in all aspects of work.
Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution: Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.
Innovation Mindset: Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement.
Ambitious and Conviction-driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction.
Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.
Inspirational Leadership: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
