Director Solution Selling (Sales Team)

Defining, tracking, and reporting on key performance indicators related to solution engineering activities and client satisfaction to ensure continuous improvement and success.

Collaborating with the sales team to assist in client presentations and proposals, offering technical insights and expertise to help close deals.

Utilizing their technical expertise to assess client requirements, design technical solutions, and overcome any technical obstacles that may arise during solution implementation.

Staying updated with industry trends and the company's product developments to provide expert guidance to clients.

Developing and maintaining strong client relationships, acting as a trusted advisor for clients' digital marketing strategies, and ensuring client satisfaction.

Overlay sales responsibilities for our add-on product lines to ensure these products are able to achieve growth targets.

Collaborating with sales and marketing product teams to engage with clients, understand their business needs, and recommend customized solutions based on the company's digital marketing products and services.

Leading and managing a team of solution engineers and sales specialists, providing guidance, mentoring, and training to ensure the team's success (starting at 12 employees in a globally distributed team).

Furthermore, you will maintain seamless communication with our product and marketing teams to establish a feedback loop that ensures our products are effectively positioned and aligned with customer expectations.

The Director of Solution Selling will play a pivotal role in driving the adoption and commercial success of Semrush products within our enterprise account segment. Your responsibilities will encompass developing and implementing a go-to-market strategy, identifying and mitigating sales obstacles, and ensuring the satisfaction of early product adopters.

This leader will manage a team of solution engineers and solution sales specialists. Your team will be working with our more complex products to ensure we can meet our most complex client needs and we are able to effectively grow our various product lines.

The Director of Solution Selling is responsible for ensuring that clients receive effective and customized digital marketing solutions.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. And this is our Director of Solution Selling role for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

Prior experience in a Director of Solution Engineering role for at least three years, and customer-facing roles such as Pre-Sales Consultant, Solutions/Sales Engineer, Implementation Specialist, or a similar technical sales position.

Five or more years of experience selling enterprise software.

Ability to present and talk with prospects and handle objections.

Deep understanding of the sales process.

Strong grasp of technical concepts and the ability to understand and communicate the value of Semrush products to customers.

Demonstrate a growth mindset, embracing curiosity, continuous learning, and openness to acknowledging mistakes for personal development.

Adept at problem-solving with a consultative and strategic approach.

A business and value-oriented mindset.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably





Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Corporate events.

Training, courses, conferences.

Language courses.

Gifts for employees.





Finally, a little more about our company

We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





