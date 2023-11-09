Director Solution Selling (Sales Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. And this is our Director of Solution Selling role for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
The Director of Solution Selling is responsible for ensuring that clients receive effective and customized digital marketing solutions.
This leader will manage a team of solution engineers and solution sales specialists. Your team will be working with our more complex products to ensure we can meet our most complex client needs and we are able to effectively grow our various product lines.
The Director of Solution Selling will play a pivotal role in driving the adoption and commercial success of Semrush products within our enterprise account segment. Your responsibilities will encompass developing and implementing a go-to-market strategy, identifying and mitigating sales obstacles, and ensuring the satisfaction of early product adopters.
Furthermore, you will maintain seamless communication with our product and marketing teams to establish a feedback loop that ensures our products are effectively positioned and aligned with customer expectations.
Leading and managing a team of solution engineers and sales specialists, providing guidance, mentoring, and training to ensure the team's success (starting at 12 employees in a globally distributed team).
Hire and build a team of enterprise-level solution engineers.
Collaborating with sales and marketing product teams to engage with clients, understand their business needs, and recommend customized solutions based on the company's digital marketing products and services.
Overlay sales responsibilities for our add-on product lines to ensure these products are able to achieve growth targets.
Developing and maintaining strong client relationships, acting as a trusted advisor for clients' digital marketing strategies, and ensuring client satisfaction.
Staying updated with industry trends and the company's product developments to provide expert guidance to clients.
Utilizing their technical expertise to assess client requirements, design technical solutions, and overcome any technical obstacles that may arise during solution implementation.
Collaborating with the sales team to assist in client presentations and proposals, offering technical insights and expertise to help close deals.
Defining, tracking, and reporting on key performance indicators related to solution engineering activities and client satisfaction to ensure continuous improvement and success.
Who we are looking for
Prior experience in a Director of Solution Engineering role for at least three years, and customer-facing roles such as Pre-Sales Consultant, Solutions/Sales Engineer, Implementation Specialist, or a similar technical sales position.
Five or more years of experience selling enterprise software.
Ability to present and talk with prospects and handle objections.
Deep understanding of the sales process.
Strong grasp of technical concepts and the ability to understand and communicate the value of Semrush products to customers.
Demonstrate a growth mindset, embracing curiosity, continuous learning, and openness to acknowledging mistakes for personal development.
Adept at problem-solving with a consultative and strategic approach.
A business and value-oriented mindset.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
Employee Assistance Program.
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO.
Paid parental leave.
Short-term and Long-term Disability.
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
Travel Insurance.
Corporate Events.
Snacks, coffee, tea.
Free Parking for employees (Prudential Center).
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.