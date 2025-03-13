Email Content Strategist (Email Agency Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Email Content Strategist for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

5+ years expertise in email content and copywriting

Extensive knowledge of customer journeys, lifecycle campaigns, and segmented communication strategies

Strong analytical skills, understanding of A/B testing, ability to draw conclusions from data and act accordingly

In-depth knowledge of email best practices to increase deliverability, engagement, and conversions and how content effects it

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills, a proven ability to lead day-to-day relationships, and work with multiple contacts successfully

Highly motivated and able to work in a fast-paced, deadline-sensitive, detail-driven environment

Great team spirit; strong communication and collaborative skills

Not required, but a plus

Experience with Marketo

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The team is in charge of marketing communications through the email channel. Product updates, company and industry news, surveys are delivered to users via automated and mass emails.

Benefits

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

