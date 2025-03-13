Email Content Strategist (Email Agency Team)
Tasks in the role
- Email Content Strategy & Planning
- Own the content calendar for all recurring newsletters, ensuring a strategic approach to scheduling, resource allocation, and content planning
- Develop and implement a content curation framework for newsletters, creating a structured process for content submissions and collaboration with key teams(campaigns and toolkits)
- Align with other scheduled mass campaigns considering audience overlap
- Run monthly performance reports on newsletters to analyze audience engagement, content preferences, and effectiveness. Use these insights to develop an A/B testing calendar that continuously optimizes email performance based on data-driven decisions
- Content Creation & Optimization
- Work closely with the design team to create and iterate on new email templates and formats, ensuring emails remain visually appealing, engaging, and aligned with brand standards
- Incorporate gamification elements into email content using Movable Ink features like polls, countdown timers, and scratch-off surprises to enhance interactivity and engagement
- Analyze customer behavior patterns to identify recurring themes and interests
- Tailor content for different audience segments, understanding their unique needs, behaviors, and preferences to deliver relevant and valuable messaging
- Stay responsive to industry trends and news, leveraging real-time or trending topics in email content to maintain relevance and engagement with the audience
- Collaboration & Brand Alignment
- Gather direct content feedback from customers through surveys, engagement analysis, and qualitative insights to refine email content strategies and ensure emails provide real value
- Work with the brand and campaigns team to establish an email tone of voice and best practice guidelines. Develop a comprehensive document that ensures all company-wide email communications maintain a consistent, high-quality standard
- Content Performance & Auditing
- Conduct a thorough content audit of automated emails to ensure all major product features are well-represented and up to date, making necessary content improvements to enhance clarity and effectiveness
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years expertise in email content and copywriting
- Extensive knowledge of customer journeys, lifecycle campaigns, and segmented communication strategies
- Strong analytical skills, understanding of A/B testing, ability to draw conclusions from data and act accordingly
- In-depth knowledge of email best practices to increase deliverability, engagement, and conversions and how content effects it
- Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills, a proven ability to lead day-to-day relationships, and work with multiple contacts successfully
- Highly motivated and able to work in a fast-paced, deadline-sensitive, detail-driven environment
- Great team spirit; strong communication and collaborative skills
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with Marketo
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The team is in charge of marketing communications through the email channel. Product updates, company and industry news, surveys are delivered to users via automated and mass emails.
Benefits
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
