ENT Account Executive UK & I
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role ENT Account Executive UK & I for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
Tasks in the role
Create, preserve, and grow relationships within a designated book of business through prospecting, sales calls, and rapport-building
Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth
Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products
Deliver a value based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behaviour
Work with an CSM to ensure high customer retention within your book of business
Meet or exceed the daily/weekly/monthly activities to reach targets (KPIs, such as number of calls, connections, demos, emails, etc. )
Work with a Product Specialist to introduce your book of business to and sell Semrush newest product offerings
Efficiently reach out to the 100% of your customer portfolio on a monthly basis. No stone left unturned
Accurately forecast monthly sales and retention achievement to management
Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organisation by utilising strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills
Who we are looking for
4+ years of proven sales experience and closing ability
Highly organised and structured to drive consistent success
Customer focused - Drive an exceptional customer experience
Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills
Sales Methodology trained - Whether it is Sandler, Challenger, Spin, Meddic or others
The role requires higher levels of collaboration with multiple teams
Not required, but a plus
You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales
You have a SaaS or MarcTech Experience
Travel is recommended but not necessary or required
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
For EU:
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimisation, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
