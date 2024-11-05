Efficiently reach out to the 100% of your customer portfolio on a monthly basis. No stone left unturned

Work with a Product Specialist to introduce your book of business to and sell Semrush newest product offerings

Meet or exceed the daily/weekly/monthly activities to reach targets (KPIs, such as number of calls, connections, demos, emails, etc. )

Work with an CSM to ensure high customer retention within your book of business

Deliver a value based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behaviour

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth

Create, preserve, and grow relationships within a designated book of business through prospecting, sales calls, and rapport-building

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role ENT Account Executive UK & I for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

4+ years of proven sales experience and closing ability

Highly organised and structured to drive consistent success

Customer focused - Drive an exceptional customer experience

Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills

Sales Methodology trained - Whether it is Sandler, Challenger, Spin, Meddic or others

The role requires higher levels of collaboration with multiple teams





Not required, but a plus

You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales

You have a SaaS or MarcTech Experience

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

For EU:



Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimisation, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



