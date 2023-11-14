Enterprise Account Executive (India)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. And this is our Enterprise Account Executive with English (Asia Market) role for those who are goal and success-oriented. If you are a self-starter who is passionate about sales, technology, and helping customers succeed, we encourage you to apply.

Fluent in English (С1/С2).

5-7 years of full-sales cycle sales experience in the SaaS industry.

2-3 years of experience in a Snr mid-market or enterprise sales role, with a successful track record of consistently closing >$250k ARR deals.

Proven ability to exceed sales targets and drive revenue growth.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence decision-makers.

Proficient in various sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, or others.

Highly organized and structured approach to drive consistent success.

Customer-focused mindset with a drive for exceptional customer experience.

Demonstrated creative problem-solving skills and strong analytical abilities.

Ability to work independently in a fast-paced, remote environment.

You have a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in a related field.

You have a SaaS or MarTech Experience.

Semrush is seeking exceptional Enterprise Account Executives to join our growing sales team. As an Enterprise Account Executive, you will play a crucial role in driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition (20%), upselling, and renewals (80%). Collaborating closely with the Onboarding, Customer Success, Product, and Marketing teams, you will help us retain and expand our largest customers.

Here’s where it gets interesting: structurally, the bigger Sales team consists of separate subteams with people specializing in different tasks – Regional Sales (that’s the one this ad is for), Pre-Sale engineers, Customer Engagement & Renewal specialists, Sales Analytics.

The team itself is large and multinational. Members speak 6 different languages, so their office sometimes resembles a busy city square: lots of people, laughter and foreign speech ringing out everywhere.



This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)

Flexible working day start.

Corporate events.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



