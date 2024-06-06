Ensure customers derive maximum value from our product and achieve their business objectives

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understand their business needs, and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth

Take ownership of the sales cycle from prospecting to close. You should feel comfortable managing and closing run-rate deals while also sourcing, developing, and closing large complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders (CXO, Legal/Finance/IT requirements)

Manage and develop long-term partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands

This is our Enterprise Account Executive (France) for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Fluent in English (С1/С2)

Fluent in French (Native/Near-native)

4+ years of sales experience in the SaaS industry in a mid-market or enterprise sales role, with a successful track record of consistently closing >$250k ARR deals

Proven ability to exceed sales targets and drive revenue growth

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence decision-makers

Proficient in various sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, or others

Highly organized and structured approach to drive consistent success

Customer-focused mindset with a drive for exceptional customer experience

Demonstrated creative problem-solving skills and strong analytical abilities

Ability to work independently in a fast-paced, remote environment

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales

Martech and/or Domain experience is strongly preferred

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Semrush is seeking exceptional Enterprise Account Executives to join our growing sales team. As an Enterprise Account Executive, you will play a crucial role in driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition (20%), upselling, and renewals (80%). Collaborating closely with the Onboarding, Customer Success, Product, and Marketing teams, you will help us retain and expand our largest customers.

Here’s where it gets interesting: structurally, the bigger Sales team consists of separate subteams with people specializing in different tasks – Regional Sales (that’s the one this ad is for), Pre-Sale engineers, Customer Engagement & Renewal specialists, Sales Analytics.

The team itself is large and multinational. Members speak 6 different languages, so their office sometimes resembles a busy city square: lots of people, laughter and foreign speech ringing out everywhere.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.