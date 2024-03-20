Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Enterprise Account Executive (US & Canada Markets) role for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

5-7 years of full-sales cycle sales experience in the SaaS industry.

2-3 years of experience in a senior mid-market or enterprise sales role, with a successful track record of consistently closing >$250k ARR deals.

Proven ability to exceed sales targets and drive revenue growth.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence decision-makers.

Proficient in various sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, or others.

Highly organized and structured approach to drive consistent success.

Customer-obsessed mindset with a drive for exceptional customer experience.

Demonstrated creative problem-solving skills and strong analytical abilities.

Ability to work independently in a fast-paced, remote environment.

Coachability and an insatiable appetite for learning and growth.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales.

Martech and/or Domain experience is strongly preferred.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)

Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.