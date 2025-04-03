Enterprise Sales Enablement Lead, EMEA
As an Enterprise Sales Enablement Lead, you will be a strategic partner to our revenue leaders and enterprise/mid-market sales teams, responsible for building programs that empower sellers to win more, close faster, and drive scalable, repeatable revenue. You’ll play a key role in driving upmarket behavior, helping our teams evolve into a strategic, enterprise-focused motion.
You’re not just a trainer — you’re a former seller who’s closed complex deals, understands the nuances of sales cycles, and brings strong conviction in what good looks like. You thrive in deal reviews, speak the language of frontline reps and leaders, and bring enablement programs to life in a way that builds confidence and capabilities. Most importantly, you’re a team player who thrives in a collaborative environment and genuinely loves coaching others to succeed.
Tasks in the role
- Partner with enterprise and mid-market sales leadership to identify performance gaps, design enablement programs that align to revenue priorities, and drive behaviors that support upmarket growth
- Build and deliver scalable programs and tools across the entire sales process: from prospecting and discovery to value-based selling, negotiation, and closing
- Embed sales methodologies (Sandler) into workflows, deal reviews, and coaching frameworks
- Support ongoing deal execution through field coaching, deal desk insights, and by surfacing repeatable best practices
- Own and evolve programs that meet reps where they are — new hire, ramping, or tenured sellers sharpening their skills
- Collaborate cross-functionally with sales ops, product marketing, and customer success to ensure alignment and consistency in messaging and go-to-market motions
- Stay current on sales trends, tools, and buyer expectations, and proactively introduce improvements to keep the field competitive and confident
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years in a quota-carrying, deal-closing role, ideally in a complex, consultative, or technical sales environment
- 5+ years in a Sales Enablement or Sales Training role, with proven experience supporting mid-market and enterprise sellers
- Strong experience working with or implementing sales methodologies like Sandler, MEDDPICC, Challenger, Command of the Message, or SPIN
- Deep understanding of sales processes, pipeline stages, qualification frameworks, and the sales tools that support them
- Exceptional communicator and facilitator who can “command the room” with credibility and empathy
- Comfortable in deal reviews, offering insights and coaching that reps and leaders trust
- Proven ability to build from scratch and manage complex enablement programs in a fast-paced, high-growth environment
- Experience working cross-functionally to bring alignment across product, marketing, and sales teams
- Hands-on proficiency in tools such as Salesforce, Gong/Chorus, Outreach/Salesloft, and enablement platforms (Seismic)
- Ability to create easy to use content
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Field Enablement team focuses on ensuring sales efficiency and success via comprehensive enablement programs tailored to segment and/or region. Our mission is to bridge the gap between strategy and execution, ensuring that our sales teams are well-prepared, knowledgeable, and equipped to deliver exceptional value to our customers.
Key Responsibilities include:
- Creating and Delivering Training
- Sales Methodology Continuous Improvement
- Sales Resource Management (tools, scripts, playbooks)
- Sales Technology Optimization
- Performance Analysis
What we offer:
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
