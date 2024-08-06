Enterprise Security Engineer (Enterprise Security & Compliance Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product–a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Enterprise Security Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Create various security policies and regulations, such as policies for data protection, BYOD policy, and network security
Keep all security documentation up-to-date
Advise colleagues on security issues and the operation of the systems we support
Monitor security processes within the company
Apply security practices in daily work
Participate in improving processes within and outside the team
Work closely with the IT support team on security matters, help find more secure solutions, and consult on system configurations
Approve access to internal information systems
Who we are looking for
Excellent communication abilities
Experience in drafting technical documentation
At least one year of experience in the information security field
Upper-intermediate or high-level of English
Understanding of the difference between SAML and SSO and knowledge of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC policies for email security
Experience with antivirus or EDR solutions and MDM solutions
Knowledge of macOS, Linux, and Windows (including Server versions); ability to correctly configure them and write requirements for their security configuration
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you have
Experience in configuring systems according to security standards
Skills in writing simple scripts in Bash or Python are desirable
Experience with SIEM systems will be great
Experience in working with Identity Management (IdM) or Identity Provider (IdP) systems is also desirable
Experience in setting up or administering Google Workspace or Okta will be a big advantage
Experience working in IT support and administering corporate systems will be considered an advantage but is not mandatory
Experience conducting security awareness training
Experience in leading and managing security projects will be a plus
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We are an actively growing security team using modern security approaches and tools. We are proud of the high level of responsibility and results of our work. It motivates us to grow and contribute more to the company's success!
Semrush Security Department contains:
Application Security Team
Infrastructure Security Team
Enterprise Security & Compliance Team
Security Operations Team
As Semrush continues to grow, so does our demand for simplifying and automating workflows to meet the needs of our internal teams, partners, and external users.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Security
The Semrush Security team takes responsibility for information security and encourages employees to pay close attention to potential security issues related to everyday activities and decisions.
Within the team, there are several scopes of work: web application security, certification and audit, infrastructure security, and general issues.
Even though Security team members focus on different tasks, they operate as one: every team member is always ready to provide support, no matter the query.
The entire team is located in our European offices, but also has ambassadors from among local colleagues in almost all Semrush offices worldwide. These colleagues help maintain awareness of information security within their branch.
