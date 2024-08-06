Enterprise Security Engineer (Enterprise Security & Compliance Team)

Work closely with the IT support team on security matters, help find more secure solutions, and consult on system configurations

Participate in improving processes within and outside the team

Advise colleagues on security issues and the operation of the systems we support

Create various security policies and regulations, such as policies for data protection, BYOD policy, and network security

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product–a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Enterprise Security Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Excellent communication abilities

Experience in drafting technical documentation

At least one year of experience in the information security field

Upper-intermediate or high-level of English

Understanding of the difference between SAML and SSO and knowledge of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC policies for email security

Experience with antivirus or EDR solutions and MDM solutions

Knowledge of macOS, Linux, and Windows (including Server versions); ability to correctly configure them and write requirements for their security configuration

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you have

Experience in configuring systems according to security standards

Skills in writing simple scripts in Bash or Python are desirable

Experience with SIEM systems will be great

Experience in working with Identity Management (IdM) or Identity Provider (IdP) systems is also desirable

Experience in setting up or administering Google Workspace or Okta will be a big advantage

Experience working in IT support and administering corporate systems will be considered an advantage but is not mandatory

Experience conducting security awareness training

Experience in leading and managing security projects will be a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We are an actively growing security team using modern security approaches and tools. We are proud of the high level of responsibility and results of our work. It motivates us to grow and contribute more to the company's success!

Semrush Security Department contains:

Application Security Team

Infrastructure Security Team

Enterprise Security & Compliance Team

Security Operations Team

As Semrush continues to grow, so does our demand for simplifying and automating workflows to meet the needs of our internal teams, partners, and external users.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.