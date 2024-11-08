Enterprise Support Manager (Retention Division)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Enterprise Support Manager role for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
Provide high-quality and personalized support to both customers and multiple internal stakeholders, proactively focusing on problem-solving aspects.
Collaborate with Product Marketing, Customer Success, and Solution Sales teams and their leadership to support the most efficient product and process development.
Maintaining an internal and customer-facing knowledge base.
Guide the team on escalated issues, leveraging resources effectively, and managing Semrush clients communication and expectations.
Utilize sound business judgment and risk avoidance strategies, coordinating team efforts to solve problems promptly.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Enterprise Solutions support function.
Foster and maintain Semrush’s culture and core values.
Contribute to the development of a 24x7 global coverage plan.
Who we are looking for
3+ years technical experience in product support, customer success, account management, or consulting, preferably in a SaaS and/or SEO/Digital Marketing environment.
Experience working with Account Executives/Account Managers and Customer Success functions in a SaaS environment.
Bachelor’s Degree in a technical discipline or equivalent experience.
Experience supporting enterprise marketing technology solutions and documenting customer facing material is a plus.
Proven track record of success in achieving goals, metrics, and performance targets in a hyper-growth environment.
Strong understanding of standard support metrics, including Initial Response, SLA, TTR, CSAT, and NPS.
A customer-first mentality with the ability to prioritize and escalate customer issues appropriately.
Demonstrated success in handling escalations and resolving issues at the executive level.
Ability to engage and influence across various business functions, gaining consensus to develop action plans in complex environments.
Ability to foster change and navigate ambiguity with a commitment to action-oriented solutions.
Reputation for fairness, dependability, and adherence to high ethical standards.
Ability to assess and manage high-stress situations quickly and effectively.
Willingness to listen to feedback and develop improvement plans accordingly.
Not required, but a plus
Basic knowledge in databases, SQL and programming.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs