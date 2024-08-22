Executive Assistant (Personal Assistants Team)

Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, both internal and external to the organization

Time Management: Prioritize and manage multiple tasks and deadlines, ensuring the Executive Leadership’s time is used effectively and efficiently

Project Management: Assist in the coordination and execution of special projects, including financial analysis, reporting, and cross-departmental initiatives

Meeting Coordination: Prepare agendas, materials, and minutes for executive meetings; track and follow up on action items

Communication: Serve as a key point of contact between Executive Leadership and internal/external stakeholders, ensuring clear and effective communication

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role of Executive Assistant for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

Experience: Minimum of 7-10 years of experience as an executive assistant, with at least 3 years supporting C-level executives, preferably in a financial or corporate environment

Skills

Exceptional organizational and time-management skills

Strong written and verbal communication abilities

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and familiarity with project management tools

Ability to handle confidential information with integrity and discretion

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to anticipate needs

Experience managing complex schedules and travel arrangements

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment

Personal Attributes

High level of professionalism and emotional intelligence

Adaptability and resilience in managing multiple priorities

Attention to detail and commitment to excellence

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization

Not required, but a plus

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field is preferred

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Executive Assistant plays a critical role in supporting Executive leadership: CFO, General Counsel and President with a wide range of administrative and executive duties. This position requires a high level of professionalism, discretion, and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously. The Executive Assistant will act as a trusted partner to the executive leadership, ensuring seamless operations and communication within the executive office.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.