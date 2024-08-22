Executive Assistant (Personal Assistants Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role of Executive Assistant for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
Executive Support: Provide high-level administrative support to the executive leadership including managing calendars, scheduling meetings, and organizing travel arrangements
Communication: Serve as a key point of contact between Executive Leadership and internal/external stakeholders, ensuring clear and effective communication
Meeting Coordination: Prepare agendas, materials, and minutes for executive meetings; track and follow up on action items
Document Management: Draft, review, and manage correspondence, reports, presentations, and other documents as required
Project Management: Assist in the coordination and execution of special projects, including financial analysis, reporting, and cross-departmental initiatives
Confidentiality: Handle sensitive information with the utmost discretion and confidentiality
Time Management: Prioritize and manage multiple tasks and deadlines, ensuring the Executive Leadership’s time is used effectively and efficiently
Event Planning: Organize and coordinate company events, meetings, and conferences, including logistics and on-site support
Travel Arrangements: Manage complex travel itineraries, including flights, accommodations, and ground transportation
Financial Oversight: Assist with budget management, expense reporting, and financial document preparation
Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, both internal and external to the organization
Support Team Collaboration: Collaborate with other executive assistants and team members to ensure seamless office operations
Who we are looking for
Experience: Minimum of 7-10 years of experience as an executive assistant, with at least 3 years supporting C-level executives, preferably in a financial or corporate environment
Skills
Exceptional organizational and time-management skills
Strong written and verbal communication abilities
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and familiarity with project management tools
Ability to handle confidential information with integrity and discretion
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to anticipate needs
Experience managing complex schedules and travel arrangements
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment
Personal Attributes
High level of professionalism and emotional intelligence
Adaptability and resilience in managing multiple priorities
Attention to detail and commitment to excellence
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization
Not required, but a plus
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field is preferred
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Executive Assistant plays a critical role in supporting Executive leadership: CFO, General Counsel and President with a wide range of administrative and executive duties. This position requires a high level of professionalism, discretion, and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously. The Executive Assistant will act as a trusted partner to the executive leadership, ensuring seamless operations and communication within the executive office.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
