Finance Business Partner (Financial Planning and Analysis Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Finance Business Partner role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Higher education (finance, economics).

7+ years of experience as a finance partner/in FPA/consulting.

Experience in long-term financial business model preparation, business evaluation.

Strong knowledge of corporate finance and accounting (GAAP/IFRS).

Self-starter, action-oriented.

Team player.

Fluent English.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have work experience in Oracle, Hyperion.

Experience in a SAAS company is preferred.

CIMA/CMA qualification is a plus.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Financial planning & analysis or FPnA – This department is responsible for planning our costs for different periods, reconciliation of plan and actual costs, and preparation of the profit and loss budget (P&L). The team helps with understanding the budget of the department you work for, the budget for personnel and new vacancies, and advises on the most appropriate option in regard to the budget

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and German courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.