Finance IT Support Specialist (Finance IT Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Finance IT Support Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Supporting in-house users through chat, phone, and JIRA requests
- Training and describing “how to's” in ERP system to our in-house users
- Participating in internal projects on knowledge base improvements and internal company-wide projects
Who we are looking for
- We think these types of experience and competencies will help our future colleagues join the team
- Written and verbal communication skills in fluent English
- Willingness to grow in technical direction
- Understanding of the basic Google Sheets/MS Excel functionality
- Experience in supporting ERP/finance systems; experience with Oracle Cloud ERP would be a significant advantage
- Good time management skills and ability to meet deadlines with no supervision
- Strong analytical skills
- Ability to work independently and become a self-problem solver
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in supporting Ironclad/Tonkean
- Are willing to be helpful, constantly learn and grow; have a creative and playful approach to achieving goals
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Finance IT Team is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing technology solutions that support the organization's financial, accounting, and procurement processes. The primary purpose is to ensure the accuracy, efficiency, and security of financial operations. In this team, there are two teams: the ERP Team and Finance IT Support.
The Finance IT Team is responsible for the development and customization of Oracle Fusion systems. Our main stakeholders are Accounting, FPnA, Treasury, and Procurement departments. This team is dedicated to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion ERP and EPM to streamline and optimize the finance business processes.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
The Finance IT Support team works in rotational shifts to support all locations, so there would be night shifts and day shifts, as well as discussions with teams prior to their shifts
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
