Frontend Developer / Team Lead (Tiger Team)

Diving into the essence of a problem as much as needed to solve it correctly.

Sharing your expertise to deliver the best experiences for our clients.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Strong knowledge of React and understanding of how it works.

Experience with mentoring, performance evaluation, interviews, team management.

Knowledge of CSS and willingness to fully layout a page, if necessary.

Experience with unit testing.

Knowledge of how browsers work from a JS developer’s perspective.

Willingness not just to write code but to solve problems.

Ability to write and deploy your own code in production—basic understanding of CI/CD and Docker.

Ability to write a simple service on Node.js

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have leadership and people management experience.

You have experience using Node.js in production.

Experience writing Webpack configuration from scratch.

Understanding of how to conveniently organize multiple applications with common components and business logic.

Experience with large-scale refactoring.

Experience working with monorepos.

Experience with tool localization–i18n.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. Our current product helps local businesses rank higher on search engines and get more customers. To do this, we develop existing features and look for opportunities for new ones. Many of our features are related to Google Maps and especially Google Business Profile. The main advantage of our team is that we know exactly how we influence the product’s and company’s revenue and see the results of our work.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.