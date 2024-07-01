Frontend Developer (UI-Kit Team)

Covering new functionality with unit tests and participating in the development of E2E testing

Communicating with other teams in the entire company, which means helping to integrate new components, talking about innovations, and listening to and understanding other people’s problems

Solving uncommon challenges, such as interfering with someone else’s code or build mechanism, being interested in processes, and figuring out how to make things better and more scalable in the future. There are plenty of fun things to do, and there’s always someone who can help

Developing common components and thinking about how such solutions will grow and scale

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience in JavaScript or TypeScript development

Experience in developing systems or component libraries

Understanding of how browsers, web services, and REST APIs work

Strong knowledge of JavaScript ES6 and React

Proficiency in making layouts for current browser versions and in adaptive layout

Good knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 modern standards

Understanding of TDD principles and willingness to write unit tests and E2E tests

English B2 or above

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Experience with Typescript

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes

Experience with open-source software development

Experience with web servers, such as Nginx, or an understanding of how web servers work

Worked with web-accessibility requirements

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The UI Kit team designs the system

https://developer.semrush.com/intergalactic/ and the component library for React that is used by all teams in our company. The UI Kit product connects all Semrush interfaces, gives users a sense of uniformity and integrity, and provides developers with a full-featured, intuitive component library.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.