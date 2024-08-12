Frontend Developer (Lion Team)

Diving into the essence of a problem as much as needed to solve it correctly

Sharing your expertise to deliver the best experience for our clients

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Strong knowledge of React and understanding of how it works

Knowledge of CSS and willingness to fully layout a page, if necessary

Experience with unit testing

Knowledge of how browsers work from a JS developer’s perspective

Willingness not just to write code but to solve problems

Ability to write and deploy your own code in production—basic understanding of CI/CD and Docker





Not required, but a plus

You have experience using Node.js in production

Experience writing Webpack configuration from scratch

Experience with large-scale refactoring

Experience working with monorepos

Experience working with Accessibility

Experience with tool localization–i18n

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Our team takes over the responsibility for premium limit features of Listing Management. In particular, it's review solution (management, generation, reporting, etc).





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably





It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company:



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.