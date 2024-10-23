Semrush logo
Semrush logo
Semrush logo
Semrush logo
Back to all jobs

Frontend Developer (Maroon Team)

OtherRemote: Spain

Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

This is our role Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Tasks in the role

  • Participation in full-fledged product development, influence on product development

  • Support and improvement of React/TypeScript services that are able to scale and withstand heavy loads

  • Close collaboration with other teams

  • Constant learning to write high-quality, understandable, and testable code

Who we are looking for


  • At least 2 years of experience in developing commercial web applications

  • Understanding how browsers and web services work

  • Excellent knowledge of JavaScript ES6+, Typescript 5, CSS

  • Experience working with React, Redux and Redux-Saga

  • Experience working with package bundlers, preferably Webpack

  • Experience with RPC/REST cross-service communications

  • Ability to write unit tests in Jest and Enzyme

  • Experience working with Git

  • English B2 and higher


Not required, but a plus

  • Know what gRPC is and how it works

  • Have experience in writing a backend, working with databases

  • Have experience with styled-components, Sass, Storybook, Playwright

  • Understand a11y principles

  • Have experience with CI/CD, K8s

  • Understand the Agile principles and have worked with the Scrum process

  • You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better


A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We are a part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit. We help our customers to keep an eye on their rivals, track competitor’s activity and use this info to make some important marketing (and not only marketing) decisions. People, communications, growth, and development are our most important values.


The Maroon Team is working on developing the Traffic Analytics product. With the help of our product, users can find out where competitors’ websites are getting traffic from, analyze domains, and find points of growth for their own traffic. The project is challenging and exciting. We want to grow as fast as possible and to be as helpful for our customers as we can!


We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably



  • It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

  • Flexible working day start

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Hobby benefit

  • Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

  • Corporate events

  • Training, courses, conferences

  • Gifts for employees



Finally, a little more about our company


Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Up to 3 days

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.

Good luck!

Other vacancies

Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.

Frontend Developer (Maroon Team)

We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.

If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.

More related roles

Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)

You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people!  Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.

See all jobs