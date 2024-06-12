Frontend Developer (Analytics Division)

Stay informed about industry best practices in experimentation and contribute to the evolution of our experimentation process

Think about the UX and improve it

Work closely with backend and data engineers to ensure the seamless integration of data collection mechanisms for experiments

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience building frontend applications using modern programming languages, frameworks, and technologies

Strong knowledge of React and experience with Node.js is a plus

Strong problem-solving skills and a passion for creating robust and scalable software solutions

Curiosity and strong collaboration skills

Good communication skills

Fluent in English

Our tech stack (Graph QL, Google Cloud services)

Python (basic knowledge) and some backend experience

React, Node.js

GitLab, Jira

Docker

Nice to have (Google Cloud services) and basic Python and SQL

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have familiarity with statistical concepts and experience implementing statistical models in software applications

Experience working on experimentation, a/b testing, or data-driven product environment

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Statistics, or a related field

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

At Semrush, we believe in the power of experimentation to drive innovation and elevate user experiences. Our Experimentation Team is at the forefront of this philosophy, playing a pivotal role in key new launches in product, marketing, and operations, working collaboratively with 30+ teams to create a dynamic, innovative toolset to measure and predict business impact for the projects that redefine the future of our product. Our team is committed to setting high standards for experimentation methodology, ensuring that each experiment provides valuable insights.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.