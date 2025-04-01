Senior Fullstack Developer (Avocado Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Full Stack Developer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.
Tasks in the role
- Writing clean, maintainable, well-tested code—frontend and backend
- Participating in planning, code reviews, and architectural discussion
- Deploying features and monitoring service stability
- Troubleshooting and investigating bugs
- Supporting other teams as they interact with the App Center platform
- You’ll be working on tasks related to the App Center’s marketplace, app billing, SDKs and APIs provided to external developers, and the visual representation of apps within the App Center
Who we are looking for
- 4+ years of experience as a Software Engineer
- Proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript with advanced experience in modern frontend development and concepts like async programming, closures, types, and ES6+
- Deep understanding of HTML5 and CSS3, including responsive and accessible design principles
- Experience with Python or another backend language
- Hands-on experience with React and component-based architecture
- Product-oriented thinking and attention to design details
- A proactive, independent approach to problem-solving
- Clear communication and an ownership mindset
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with Node.js
- API design and development experience
- Experience working with billing systems and with iframe
- Curiosity and willingness to learn new technologies
- Contributions to open-source projects
- Personal side-projects built from scratch
- Mentoring or onboarding experience
- Interest in tech talks, blogging, or internal knowledge sharing
- If you’re someone who enjoys building platforms, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and solving real user problems—we’d love to meet you
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We’re the Avocado Team, and we’re building App Center—an internal marketplace for third-party applications within the Semrush ecosystem. This platform lives at the intersection of product and infrastructure. It offers a seamless integration experience for external developers, complete with robust APIs, SDKs, and extensive documentation.
Our mission is to create a scalable, user-friendly platform that simplifies the development, integration, and discovery of third-party apps inside Semrush. The product is actively growing, and we’re looking for an experienced Fullstack Developer who’s passionate about building great tools, cares deeply about user experience, and treats programming languages as tools for solving real problems.
Our team includes a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, three Fullstack Developers, a QA Engineer, a UI Designer, and a UX Designer.
Tech Stack:
- Backend: Python, Aiohttp, gRPC, SQLAlchemy, Alembic, PostgreSQL, Pytest, Nginx
- Frontend: React, TypeScript, CSS Modules, Webpack, Jest
- DevOps & Observability: GitLab CI, Docker Compose, Kubernetes, Sentry, Splunk, Prometheus
- AI: Cursor, Github Copilot, ChatGPT
- We’re flexible about tools—the team picks what works best. We experiment, evolve, and retire technologies as needed.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.