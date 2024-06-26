Fullstack Developer (Raspberry Team)

This is our Fullstack Developer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

We think these types of experience and competencies will help our future colleague join the team:

3+ years of experience in implementing APIs and user interfaces

Knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript, React, HTML, and CSS

Knowledge of any programming language for writing server code, such as Python, Go, or Java

Understanding of modern frontend architecture principles and design practices (micro frontends, SPA, SSR, etc.)

Understanding of client-server interaction

Good knowledge of databases and the ability to write complex SQL queries

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience with cloud solutions such as AWS, Azure, and GCP (we use GCP)

Worked with Python and Django/aiohttp/FastAPI

Can interact with many other teams to clarify requirements and constraints

Take initiative to improve and monitor trends in software development

Have experience in creating ETL pipelines

Experience in launching and conducting A/B experiments and analytics

Ready to write code on vanilla JS without using frameworks if necessary

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We, the Raspberry team, focus on increasing customer engagement and retention. Semrush customers use monthly paid subscriptions to get unlimited access to a wide range of marketing tools. The goal of our team is to make sure that as many customers as possible continue to get value from Semrush. To achieve this, we are constantly experimenting with a variety of A/B tests for data-driven decisions and developing services that are related to onboarding, support, navigation, the unsubscribe process, etc. We are currently developing a recommendation system that, by analyzing user experience, offers the most relevant tools to solve their problems.

To efficiently tackle a diverse range of tasks, we have assembled a team consisting of: a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, a Backend Developer, a Frontend Developer, a QA specialist, and Designers. To fully cover all our goals, we also require a Fullstack Developer with critical thinking and strong technical skills.



What we use:

For the server: Python, Django, PostgreSQL, Gitlab CI, BigQuery, Kubernetes, GCP

For the client: React, TypeScript, CSS modules, React Testing library, Webpack



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.