Fullstack Developer (Raspberry Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Fullstack Developer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.
Tasks in the role
Development and design of technical solutions from scratch
Active participation in coming up with product development
Deployment of stable infrastructure using cloud technologies
Applying DevOps practices to deliver and build web applications
Close interaction with other Semrush teams
Who we are looking for
We think these types of experience and competencies will help our future colleague join the team:
3+ years of experience in implementing APIs and user interfaces
Knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript, React, HTML, and CSS
Knowledge of any programming language for writing server code, such as Python, Go, or Java
Understanding of modern frontend architecture principles and design practices (micro frontends, SPA, SSR, etc.)
Understanding of client-server interaction
Good knowledge of databases and the ability to write complex SQL queries
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have experience with cloud solutions such as AWS, Azure, and GCP (we use GCP)
Worked with Python and Django/aiohttp/FastAPI
Can interact with many other teams to clarify requirements and constraints
Take initiative to improve and monitor trends in software development
Have experience in creating ETL pipelines
Experience in launching and conducting A/B experiments and analytics
Ready to write code on vanilla JS without using frameworks if necessary
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We, the Raspberry team, focus on increasing customer engagement and retention. Semrush customers use monthly paid subscriptions to get unlimited access to a wide range of marketing tools. The goal of our team is to make sure that as many customers as possible continue to get value from Semrush. To achieve this, we are constantly experimenting with a variety of A/B tests for data-driven decisions and developing services that are related to onboarding, support, navigation, the unsubscribe process, etc. We are currently developing a recommendation system that, by analyzing user experience, offers the most relevant tools to solve their problems.
To efficiently tackle a diverse range of tasks, we have assembled a team consisting of: a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, a Backend Developer, a Frontend Developer, a QA specialist, and Designers. To fully cover all our goals, we also require a Fullstack Developer with critical thinking and strong technical skills.
What we use:
For the server: Python, Django, PostgreSQL, Gitlab CI, BigQuery, Kubernetes, GCP
For the client: React, TypeScript, CSS modules, React Testing library, Webpack
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
