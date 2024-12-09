Global Director of Strategic Customer Success (Strategic Customer Success Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Global Director of Strategic Customer Success for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field is required

Minimum of 5 years of experience leading customer-facing Enterprise customer success managers or client relationship management teams, with quarterly goals, in a globally distributed environment within a SaaS or technology-driven, high-growth organization

5+ years of experience as a customer-facing CSM, account manager, or client relationship manager, interacting with Enterprise-level organizations

Proven success in scaling customer success functions to support enterprise clients across various international geographies

Rigorous performance management skills, including coaching, feedback, and individual professional development

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and guide highly experienced, high-performing CSMs across diverse geographies and drive goal attainment

Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads.

Exceptional cross-functional communication and collaboration skills, with experience working closely with senior leadership across Sales, Product, and Marketing

Analytical and strategic mindset, with a proven ability to leverage data to drive insights and optimize global customer success initiatives

Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment

Ability to travel as needed, including internationally

Not required, but a plus

MBA strongly preferred

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

As the Global Director of Strategic Customer Success, you will lead a team of highly skilled

Enterprise Customer Success Managers across our international markets, in the US, EMEA, and APAC, driving strategic outcomes for our largest enterprise clients. You will be responsible for building out our Strategic Enterprise customer success program. Your team will be responsible for driving strategic engagement and maximizing value with our largest customers. Your team will deepen the partnership with our rapidly growing set of customers and foster the right environment for expansion and renewal. In this role, you will inspire and motivate your team to create tailored success plans to meet the unique demands of enterprise customers, ensuring their long-term growth and retention in a dynamic, fast-paced market.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!