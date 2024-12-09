Global Director of Strategic Customer Success (Strategic Customer Success Team)
Tasks in the role
- Customer Retention & Renewals: Develop the renewal strategy and implement processes and tactics to deliver high retention rates, including implementing successful planning to move away from the reactive motion. Deliver actionable strategies to drive long-term retention.
- Team Leadership & Development: Recruit, lead, develop, and mentor a team of high-performing senior enterprise CSMs, fostering a high-performance culture and ensuring optimal cross-functional collaboration with sales. Lead your team through a fast-evolving environment, providing clarity, direction, and consistency in the delivery of customer success strategies across different regions.
- Create, Maintain, and Exemplify a Performance-Driven Culture: Create, maintain, and exemplify a performance-driven culture: Leverage various sources of performance data to prepare and present regular reports and presentations for senior leadership on Enterprise Customer Success’s performance, forecasts, and other key metrics, with key goals around churn mitigation and renewal management.
- Global Strategic Leadership: Shape and implement the strategy for the global strategic customer success team, ensuring alignment with division and company goals and addressing the needs of enterprise clients around the globe.
- Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing teams to align customer success initiatives with company growth strategies. Work closely with sales teams to ensure that any expansion opportunities are well-supported and customers experience a seamless transition.
- Enterprise Growth & Engagement: Guide your team in identifying opportunities for account expansion by fostering deep, value-driven relationships with enterprise clients and generating qualified expansion leads.
- Process Optimization Across Regions: Drive continuous improvement of customer success processes to meet the needs of a global enterprise client base, ensuring operational excellence. Ensure that handoff processes from customer success to sales and vice versa are streamlined and effective.
- Customer Advocacy: Act as a key advocate for global enterprise customers, ensuring their feedback informs product development and service enhancements. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats. Manage and own senior-level escalations and develop clear communication pathways to internal and external senior management.
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field is required
- Minimum of 5 years of experience leading customer-facing Enterprise customer success managers or client relationship management teams, with quarterly goals, in a globally distributed environment within a SaaS or technology-driven, high-growth organization
- 5+ years of experience as a customer-facing CSM, account manager, or client relationship manager, interacting with Enterprise-level organizations
- Proven success in scaling customer success functions to support enterprise clients across various international geographies
- Rigorous performance management skills, including coaching, feedback, and individual professional development
- Strong leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and guide highly experienced, high-performing CSMs across diverse geographies and drive goal attainment
- Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads.
- Exceptional cross-functional communication and collaboration skills, with experience working closely with senior leadership across Sales, Product, and Marketing
- Analytical and strategic mindset, with a proven ability to leverage data to drive insights and optimize global customer success initiatives
- Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment
- Ability to travel as needed, including internationally
Not required, but a plus
- MBA strongly preferred
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
As the Global Director of Strategic Customer Success, you will lead a team of highly skilled
Enterprise Customer Success Managers across our international markets, in the US, EMEA, and APAC, driving strategic outcomes for our largest enterprise clients. You will be responsible for building out our Strategic Enterprise customer success program. Your team will be responsible for driving strategic engagement and maximizing value with our largest customers. Your team will deepen the partnership with our rapidly growing set of customers and foster the right environment for expansion and renewal. In this role, you will inspire and motivate your team to create tailored success plans to meet the unique demands of enterprise customers, ensuring their long-term growth and retention in a dynamic, fast-paced market.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.
