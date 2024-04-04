Global Events Lead (Brand Marketing Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Global Events Lead role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Plan and execute the Semrush conference and future events from start to finish.
Source and manage vendors, handle negotiations, ensuring we use our resources most effectively.
Work closely with the marketing team to align the event with our brand goals.
Build and manage events budget, meet with finance team and stakeholders to report and update on the spend and outcomes.
Manage conference website and content (using internal and external resources).
Liaise with the Demand Generation and Sales team to ensure events are a great place for our audience to discover Semrush tools.
Develop a global events and swag strategy that aligns with the company's business goals and objectives.
Partner with the social media and community team to drive booth activity and influencer participation at events.
Set processes and best practices to fully manage Semrush merchandise store and operations.
Measure, analyze, and report on the success of events in terms of business impact.
Work with the legal team to arrange all necessary documentation and ensure we have all online and offline security and safety measures in place.
Who we are looking for
Experience in managing major conferences with over 1000 attendees, focusing on planning and business aspects.
Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple events simultaneously under tight deadlines.
A leader who can inspire and direct a wider team that doesn’t report to you.
An effective negotiator who can agree on the best options with vendors and partners.
An individual who leverages feedback and data to improve event outcomes.
Excellent communicator, capable of building and maintaining strong relationships with all stakeholders.
A problem-solver with the ability to adapt to changing circumstances (as this always happens with events).
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You are multi-lingual (Spanish, German, French).
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
The Brand Campaigns Team is responsible for planning and executing brand activations and experiences, expanding Semrush’s audience through organic channels, word of mouth, and thought leadership. We are on a mission to make the Semrush brand the first company people discover and think of when it comes to marketing and growing their online presence.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
