Golang Backend Developer (Umbrella Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Golang Backend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

3+ years of commercial experience in Golang development

Experience working with cloud environments and infrastructure

Experience working with Pubsub or other messaging systems

Experience working with Redis or other in-memory databases

Understanding of TDD principles and willingness to write unit tests and E2E tests

Being able to work independently and own your work while collaborating heavily with other teams

Not required, but a plus

Experience in Python backend development

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes

Experience with web servers, such as Nginx, or an understanding of how web servers work

Good level of English

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Umbrella Team is one of the four teams dealing with billing. We focus on tasks related to Semrush products and also provide users with a convenient hub for managing their product and subproducts catalog—a showcase with all the tools Semrush has. We also take part in designing strategic solutions for the billing platform, using our experience in infrastructure projects.

There are five of us: one Technical Owner, one Product Owner, two Backend Developers, and a QA Engineer. Now, we are looking for a Golang Engineer to harness complex algorithmic operations to empower our customers to make the most out of our platform.

Our specifics:

The team is a year old; we have a clear direction and can measure our impact on the rest of the business

Some of our tasks solve problems not only for users but also for other development teams—we save hundreds of working hours for other teams

Since we often make technical decisions on this or that part of the system, we have the opportunity to try new technologies and not just maintain the old code

We pay quite a lot of attention to team and technical processes, and we believe we have managed to set them up quite well

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!