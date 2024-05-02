Golang Developer (Core Team)

Automation of Routine Tasks: Identify opportunities for automation within your workflow to increase efficiency and reduce manual effort

User Support: Provide support to internal users by helping them understand and resolve their technical problems

Service Maintenance and Improvement: Focus on maintaining and improving services to ensure scalability and high-load performance

Coding and Documentation: Write clean, efficient, and easily maintainable code, along with necessary documentation and unit tests to guarantee its functionality and reliability

Collaboration: Working closely with Product Owner (PO) and Technical Owner (TO) to refine project requirements and processes, expected to actively contribute insights and innovative ideas to enhance project outcomes

Software Architecture Design: Participate in the design of software architecture and the development of fault-tolerant distributed systems using Go

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Golang Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

3+ years of commercial development experience

1+ years of commercial Go development experience

Proficiency with both relational and NoSQL databases, with a good understanding of distributed database operation

Solid foundation in Linux

Practical experience with Kubernetes

Experience in developing user data management and/or authorization systems will be a plus

Upper-intermediate English with the ability to read/write documentation and participate in team meetings

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience in solving problems with performance and memory usage problems in high-load projects, have skills in application profiling, optimizing, and tracing

You are familiar with Clean Architecture

Experience with PHP, as we are actively transitioning away from PHP legacy code

Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and in a fast-paced environment

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Core Infrastructure Team is responsible for authorization and user profiles, handling user data, and internal product limits. This team oversees all implementations for the items regarding data protection & privacy regulations and personal dashboard of Semrush users.

As the team responsible for the user data governance, it is focused on everything we do to ensure data is secure, private, accurate, available, and usable. It includes the actions people must take, the processes they must follow, and the technology that supports them throughout the user data life cycle.



You'll have the chance to meet the team during the interview process, but here's a quick overview:

Critical Service Provision : Our team is responsible for some of the most critical services within the company, supporting Semrush's backbone and collaborating with over 50 teams. New Architecture Development: We're engaged in designing a new architecture, developing a scalable and centralized user management system that serves all product development teams, as well as our end-users. External Clients Focus : One of our goals is to simplify and secure the processes of registration, authorization, and profile management for our clients, ensuring their personal data is protected. In-House Support : For our internal users (teams), we develop and maintain high-performance infrastructure services that manage and provide access to user data. Continuous Improvement : We're always experimenting with team processes to enhance our efficiency and effectiveness. Open Feedback Culture : We actively share constructive feedback and are open to receiving it, believing in the power of transparent communication.

Commitment to Self-Development: Learning and growth are crucial to our team's culture. We support any initiative aimed at discovering new methods, processes, or frameworks.



Technologies we use

Go as a primary programming language.

Spanner, Redis, ClickHouse, MySQL, PubSub.

Kubernetes (Google Cloud), Docker, Terraform and Gitlab CI.

Prometheus, Grafana, Opsgenie.

Automated Testing: Java.

Front End: React, TypeScript.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.