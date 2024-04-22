Head of Brand Marketing Events (Brand Marketing Team)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Head of Brand Marketing Events for those who are eager to play with fonts, don't shy away from style guides and possess a desire for endless improvement.



We’re looking for a strong brand leader who would scale our presence to new audiences and create a unique experience for them with a set of brand activations.



Who you are:



You’ve managed large-scale brand activations that attracted millions of people, and you know how to tie it to revenue. Your experience lies in organic channels, creative stunts, and out-of-the-box campaigns, all executed by you and your team. You give reasons for people to generate the WOM. You know how social media works and know how to get the audience to talk about your brand.

Tasks in the role

Create and execute an event-based marketing strategy including (but not limited to) our own in-person conference, online events, side events, and stage presence

Manage brand activations, including Spotlight, our in-person conference, to grow it to a 5,000-people conference within a few years, ensuring on-time delivery and within budget guidelines

Create campaigns and messaging that capture the hearts and minds of our users. Connect the emotional values of our audiences to the functional purpose of our products and transform this into immersive, engaging experiences.

Partner with global marketing leadership to get buy-in and commitment from channel owners for campaign promotion

Measure, analyze, and report on the success of campaigns in terms of business impact

Build and execute the strategy for partner marketing and sponsorships

Build and manage the annual budget, meet with the finance team to report and update on the spend and outcomes

Manage a small team of project managers/program managers/campaign managers and a large team of external vendors



