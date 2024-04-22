Head of Brand Marketing Events (Brand Marketing Team)

We’re looking for a strong brand leader who would scale our presence to new audiences and create a unique experience for them with a set of brand activations.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

10+ years of experience in strategy and tactics for brand campaigns, both hands-on and as a team lead

Experience managing brand campaigns with annual budgets over $10M/year (excluding the paid media spend)

Demonstrated success in overseeing or creating rich and relevant brand campaign experiences

Highly creative, ‘hands-on’ leader who embraces ambiguity and defines a way forward

Strong results-based mentality, analytical skills, and data-driven thinking (must be comfortable working with numbers, metrics, and spreadsheets; reporting on the ROI of our efforts)

Outstanding listening, interviewing, meeting facilitation, storytelling, and writing skills

A leader who can inspire and direct a wider team that doesn’t report to you

Excellent communicator, capable of building and maintaining strong relationships with all stakeholders

Extraordinary verbal and written English skills

A strong mix between B2B and B2C experience is preferred

Not required, but a plus

You speak multiple languages (ES, DE, FR).

You possess extreme ownership. You take responsibility for the outcome. You get things done, and you make decisions.

You care. You love what you do, and it’s more than work to you—it’s passion.

You are proactive. You call out what’s not working, and you offer solutions to ensure the best path forward.

You are curios. You’re interested in trying new things. You ask, “What if?” You’re always learning, always questioning.

You are respectful. You treat everyone with respect and expect it in return. You believe everyone is doing their best and share feedback in a polite and productive way.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Brand Activation Team is responsible for planning and executing brand activations and experiences, expanding the Semrush audience through organic channels, word of mouth, and thought leadership. We are on a mission to make the Semrush brand the first company people discover and think of when it comes to marketing and growing their online presence.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably.

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.