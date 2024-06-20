Head of Engineering (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Head of Engineering role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.
Tasks in the role
Lead the Enterprise Solutions Engineering function; develop and iterate on technological processes in a rapidly growing organization
Hire, lead, manage, and mentor your team of engineers and technical professionals in a fast-paced startup environment
Manage budgets, timeframes, and resources across the engineering organization
Work together as part of the unit’s senior management team on operational and product-related topics
Create clear engineering objectives that are aligned with product vision and business objectives
People growth—build plans to grow individual strengths and develop our people in a direction that is beneficial to both the unit and them
Skills and abilities assessment—understand what’s needed and how we utilize our people in the most effective way
Constantly track performance to drive productivity
Advocate for innovation
Work closely with the developers to figure out motivators and blockers
Develop quality standards and a technical strategy to guarantee the stability and availability of all services
Define and provide the team with the tech stack they need to build the product, in balance with the product vision and adopt new technologies to achieve our goals
Stay on top of technology trends and developments
Manage engineering operations
Review processes in partnership and alignment with the Product Management team
Who we are looking for
10+ years of hands-on software engineering experience, with significant experience in a fast and nimble startup environment
5+ years of engineering people management experience and a track record in leading a large team
Strong attention to detail
Strong organizational management abilities
Extensive experience collaborating with stakeholders to design hiring strategies that result in high-performing teams
Strong organization-building background with a focus on innovation, infrastructure development, team-building, and team motivation
You understand how to build architecture and scale it; proven record of scaling services
Previous experience working in a startup environment—you thrive in creating organization from chaos
You understand how to build processes for launching a product
Profoundly understand the SaaS business model
Experience in designing effective engineering org structures
You understand the finance & economy of P&D development (level of investment and budgets)
You have worked with the following tech stack: Go Lang (Backend) and, ideally, BigQuery and Google Cloud Platform
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing-related questions (semi) automatically. This includes the collection, storage, and computation of huge amounts of data to create insights that are otherwise hard or impossible to get. Our solutions will connect data using machine learning to remove dependencies and friction for SEO, product, engineering, and marketing teams. New visually story-telling-like reports will help companies make better decisions about their Digital Marketing budgets.
Joining our new unit means you will be working with us on the largest Digital Marketing data set available and be part of shaping the Digital Marketing world with new solutions that are transforming how large Enterprise companies do Digital Marketing. The teams will include product management, engineering, data science, product design, customer success, and marketing roles.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Executive Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs