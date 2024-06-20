Head of Engineering (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Define and provide the team with the tech stack they need to build the product, in balance with the product vision and adopt new technologies to achieve our goals

Develop quality standards and a technical strategy to guarantee the stability and availability of all services

Work closely with the developers to figure out motivators and blockers

Skills and abilities assessment—understand what’s needed and how we utilize our people in the most effective way

People growth—build plans to grow individual strengths and develop our people in a direction that is beneficial to both the unit and them

Work together as part of the unit’s senior management team on operational and product-related topics

Hire, lead, manage, and mentor your team of engineers and technical professionals in a fast-paced startup environment

This is our Head of Engineering role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

10+ years of hands-on software engineering experience, with significant experience in a fast and nimble startup environment

5+ years of engineering people management experience and a track record in leading a large team

Strong attention to detail

Strong organizational management abilities

Extensive experience collaborating with stakeholders to design hiring strategies that result in high-performing teams

Strong organization-building background with a focus on innovation, infrastructure development, team-building, and team motivation

You understand how to build architecture and scale it; proven record of scaling services

Previous experience working in a startup environment—you thrive in creating organization from chaos

You understand how to build processes for launching a product

Profoundly understand the SaaS business model

Experience in designing effective engineering org structures

You understand the finance & economy of P&D development (level of investment and budgets)

You have worked with the following tech stack: Go Lang (Backend) and, ideally, BigQuery and Google Cloud Platform





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing-related questions (semi) automatically. This includes the collection, storage, and computation of huge amounts of data to create insights that are otherwise hard or impossible to get. Our solutions will connect data using machine learning to remove dependencies and friction for SEO, product, engineering, and marketing teams. New visually story-telling-like reports will help companies make better decisions about their Digital Marketing budgets.

Joining our new unit means you will be working with us on the largest Digital Marketing data set available and be part of shaping the Digital Marketing world with new solutions that are transforming how large Enterprise companies do Digital Marketing. The teams will include product management, engineering, data science, product design, customer success, and marketing roles.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.